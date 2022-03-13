Local butcher awarded highest accolade by HRH

Ahoghill man Roderick Frew has become one of only 60 butchers in the UK to be awarded Institute of Meat (IoM) accredited Master Butcher status.

Roderick was recently presented with the highest butchery award at a prestigious prize-giving event held in London and organised by the IoM and The Worshipful Company of Butchers.

Being granted a Master Butcher is one of the highest accolades a butcher can achieve. Applications are only considered from the most experienced and skilful butchers and the process of assessing an application is rigorous.

Commenting on receiving this honour Roderick said: “It’s been my lifelong ambition to become a Master Butcher.

“The course involved a lot of hard work focusing on 14 subject modules from animal welfare to management and thanks must go to my family and friends for their encouragement and support in helping me to succeed”.

He continued: “Meeting Princess Anne was a great honour and I was really impressed by her knowledge of the meat industry in Northern Ireland”.

Roderick has 32 years’ experience in the meat industry.

He is an Assistant Manager / Production Manager in Barrs Butcher and Deli Ballymena where he has worked for 7 years.