NEW FRONT IN THE WAR ON DRUGS

ANTRIM police hope to enlist local people in their war on the godfathers behind the town’s deadly drug trade.

This week officers have carried out a leaflet drop in Springfarm estate aimed at tackling the blight - with the uncompromising message ‘speak out to stop it’.

And it’s not just concerned parents they are targeting.

Fearless is the youth programme of the independent charity Crimestoppers aimed at 11 to 16 -year-olds and provides ‘non-judgemental advice’ about crime and is a safe place to give information or report criminality.

Crucially, Crimestoppers and Fearless, together with the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, have made it possible to report it anonymously either online or via phone.

It will harness, the say, the ‘power of prevention and intervention’.

Meanwhile, the Silent Guardian initiative provides information and guidance on reporting suspected drug dealing.

Sergeant Tate from Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team said that his officers have heard concerns from local residents about rampant drug use in the area - and insisted that police are committed to smashing the illegal trade.

“We will continue to investigate those who profit from the inevitable heartache and devastation that results.” he told the Guardian.

“One way of potentially addressing this is for the community to use the anonymous reporting service Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Your information could be the final piece of data that enables us to conclude an investigation or the beginning of a new enquiry that will lead to the subsequent arrest of a dealer.

“With your help, we can reduce the number of people who suffer as victims of this crime and ultimately make your neighbourhood a safer and more peaceful place to live.

“If you feel there is something you should report, please do so by calling the Police non-emergency number 101, or anonymously by using Crimestoppers or Fearless.”