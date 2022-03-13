Southern Area Hospice Big Bucket collection this month

Southern Area Hospice Services are on the countdown to their ‘Big Bucket Collection’ which takes place next week on Friday 25th March.

Numerous collections in towns and villages across the Southern Trust Area will take place with the aim to raise £30,000 for the local Hospice.

They are appealing to members of the public to get involved and volunteer only an hour or two of their time in their local town or village. By volunteering and supporting the Hospice, you are helping to continue providing specialist palliative care and support to people living in the Southern Trust Area.

Could you and your family, friends or work colleagues come together to volunteer at one of their collections? Southern Area Hospice are looking for volunteers in various locations throughout these areas: Armagh, Banbridge, Camlough, Crossmaglen, Dungannon, Moy, Coalisland, Kilkeel, Annalong, Lurgan, Newry, Rathfriland, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

If you think you can help, we would love to hear from you! Please contact Rosie on 028 3026 7711, email vs@southernareahospiceservices.org or you can sign up online at

www.southernareahospiceservices.org/big-bucket-volunteers.