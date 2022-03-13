Southern Area Hospice Big Bucket collection this month

Peter Bayne

Reporter:

Peter Bayne

Email:

peter.bayne@newrydemocrat.com

Southern Area Hospice Services are on the countdown to their ‘Big Bucket Collection’ which takes place next week on Friday 25th March.

Numerous collections in towns and villages across the Southern Trust Area will take place with the aim to raise £30,000 for the local Hospice.

They are appealing to members of the public to get involved and volunteer only an hour or two of their time in their local town or village. By volunteering and supporting the Hospice, you are helping to continue providing specialist palliative care and support to people living in the Southern Trust Area. 

Could you and your family, friends or work colleagues come together to volunteer at one of their collections? Southern Area Hospice are looking for volunteers in various locations throughout these areas: Armagh, Banbridge, Camlough, Crossmaglen, Dungannon, Moy, Coalisland, Kilkeel, Annalong, Lurgan, Newry, Rathfriland, Rostrevor and Warrenpoint.

If you think you can help, we would love to hear from you! Please contact Rosie on 028 3026 7711, email vs@southernareahospiceservices.org or you can sign up online at

www.southernareahospiceservices.org/big-bucket-volunteers.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130