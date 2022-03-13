A LOCAL Ulster Unionist councillor has described as 'totally unacceptable' the fact that a local young farmer is trying to live and farm without a clean water supply in the year 2022.

Stephen Ballentine, a beef and sheep farmer from Glencullion Road, Glenark, is living without a clean water supply connection due to the alleged estimated cost of bringing the “basic service” to them, estimated to be between £200,000 and £300,000.

At present, Mr Ballentine's only option to access clean water is to make the nine-mile trip to Gortin and purchase bottled water.

And aside from ongoing water issues, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on Mr Ballentine's farmland, with a brand new fence and willow hedge by the bank of a river laid to waste. The estimated cost of the repair is estimated to be £2,000.

According to Councillor Bert Wilson, the fact that Mr Ballentine is living without clean water in modern day "must be addressed".

"I am putting forward a case for a young man, Stephen Ballentine, of Glencullion Road, Glenark, Gortin," councillor Wilson said. "This young farmer is living on his own in a bungalow. He is an only son and his father and mother have moved to local village where they have modern facilities.

"He has spent a lot of money modernising a bungalow to be able to live on his farm, and tend to his stock and look after their welfare. He has carried out work to bring the dwelling up to a livable standard, but he was informed by NI Water that they would not install mains water supply to his property as it would cost too much.

"To allow his heating system to function, he installed a pump linked up to a stream on the other side of road. However, this water has been condemned as unsuitable for human consumption, and can't even be used to bathe in as it could cause infection.

"So, in the year 2022, if this young person wants a cup of tea that is safe to consume, he must drive nine miles to Gortin or Plumbridge to purchase bottled water. If he comes in from the fields after a days work and discovers he has no water left, he must drive almost ten miles to obtain bottled water to drink.

"To expect our constituents to deal with this in 2022, while paying rates, is totally unacceptable. I don't believe that this is good enough and we must have some facility for this young man to live out on his own farm.

"This man needs some rights in this day and age, and I would suggest that this is highlighted and addressed. He must have same facilities as anyone else."

‘Damage’

Meanwhile, recent torrential downpours have caused significant damage on Mr Ballentine's farm. Around a fortnight ago, a brand new stretch of fencing and hedge was completely washed away at a cost of £2,000. As the field separates the boundary of a field, it must be replaced as soon as possible at the same cost.

"This young farmer finding is it difficult to build up business at time when most farmers 50 plus," councillor Wilson continued. "Where the farm is situated means it is constantly in danger of flooding, and fencing is a serious problem.

"A number of months ago, a stretch of fence was erected and willow hedge planted, but during the recent storm it was all washed away. The estimated cost of erecting the fence was £2,000. To come out and find such damage is devastating for any farmer.

"I would call on department to finance reinstatement of what was lost during the flood. Flooding damage in August 2017 saw compensation, and believe this needs similar treatment."

Of the ongoing issues faced by Mr Ballentine, a spokesperson from NI Water said: “NI Water fully appreciates the problems faced by this property owner. In cases where no watermain exists next to the property, a request can be made to NI Water to extend the nearest watermain.

“NI Water then review the request to determine what work is required to extend the main to the property. In this case, the amount of watermain required to serve this dwelling is in excess of 2,900m and also requires the provision of a water booster station.

“Under current legislation, NI Water is permitted to offset some of the costs that would be incurred to extend the main. However, the significant length of main required here means the costs exceed the available reasonable cost allowance that NI Water is permitted to contribute. This means the family would be left with the remainder of the cost.

“NI Water will continue to work with local councillors and the family in an effort to resolve this matter and would certainly work within any new scheme put in place to help fund watermain extensions.”