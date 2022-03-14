Rotary Club cheque presentations

The Rotary Club of Ballymena were delighted to welcome new member Mr.Peter Chestnutt on Tuesday 1st March at their weekly meeting in at the Adair Arms.

In welcoming Peter to Rotary, Assistant Governor, Michael Fleming, wished him well as he began his Rotary journey.

He stressed that, in addition to giving something back to the community, a key aim of Rotary is for members to enjoy fellowship with like-minded people who embrace the Rotary ethos of ‘Service above Self’.

Peter has recently retired, having been employed as a Director of Engineering in the pharmaceutical industry.

Peter, husband of Honorary Secretary, Debbie Chestnutt, will be a great asset to the Club. He has already supported a number of Rotary projects, social and fundraising events.

In particular, he played an active role in the Rotary Club Christmas hamper scheme last December and will support the Year 10 Technology Tournament, to be held at NRC on 24 March. At the same meeting on 1st March we were also pleased to be able to present a cheque to Macmillan Cancer for over £1100.

This was raised through sponsorship and donations through Global Giving from the completion of a half marathon by Rotarian Joanne Brown Kerr.

Margaret Jamieson from Macmillan Cancer was presented with the cheque and commented: “Thank you so much for your very kind donation. Covid has hit all charities with much reduced funds so we are so grateful to receive such a fantastic amount which will make a real difference”

Margaret went on to talk to the Club about all the services Macmillan provides and why donations are so valued.

The next key event in the calendar will be a partnership event with Northern Regional College and the local schools. Local schools taking part will come together at the Ballymena Campus Library on Thursday 24th March to design and build a product. These will be tested and judged against each other selecting an overall winning team and runners up. The key aim of this project is to promote opportunities for students to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and the role they play across all industries.

Rotarian Jim Briggs commented“We are so pleased to be part of this brilliant event and look forward to seeing all the fantastic skills of our young people on 24th March.”

Ukraine Crisis Response: Rotarians are currently exploring different options to try to help in any way with the current crisis. We are liaising with other groups and other Rotary clubs to look at the options.

Meetings: We continue to meet weekly at The Adair Arms Hotel keeping within current government guidelines, to work together on current and future plans.

If you would like to make a difference, however small, in the community or would like to find out more about Rotary, please do not hesitate to contact Joanne on 07866 408092 or James on 07738076302.

Alternatively, please visit our Facebook page, our website at www.ballymenarotaryclub.org or email rotaryballymena@gmail.com.