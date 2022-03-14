Best Pizza in Ireland for Fire & Stone

FIRE & Stone in Limavady have been awarded 'Pizza of the Year' at the recent Irish Takeaway Awards 2022, fending off competition from both North and South of Ireland.

After being nominated in five categories, delighted staff members from the popular pizzeria managed to take home the All Ireland Award along with a Highly Commended Award for Innovation and a Highly Commended Award for Sweet Treat of the Year.

The event, which took place on Monday February 21 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone, is hosted by YesChef, a culinary publication that promotes takeaways, restaurants and all things food.

Each shop is nominated and then subject to a mystery shopper experience, with the mystery shopper having expertise in the food industry.

The food is judged across a variety of factors and if successful, is then placed into categories for the awards.

Duty Manager Chris Stewart said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to receive the Pizza of the Year Award 2022 and to follow up our success from 2019 with Italian Takeaway of The Year.

“We pride ourselves in the quality food which we deliver to our customers, who support us week in, week out, as well our staff who have worked incredibly hard over these challenging few years.

“A special mention also goes to our sister company The Chippy Limavady who attended the Irish Takeaway Awards, nominated in three highly competitive categories – Fish & Chip Shop of the Year, Burger of the Year and Takeaway Team of The Year.

“They received the Yes Chef Food To Go Recognition.”

Owner of Fire & Stone and The Chippy, Ryan Mullin, said:“It truly is a credit to our hard working staff who deliver quality service and work extremely hard through every shift.

“It is brilliant to see so many Takeaways receive recognition for the hard work which they put in.

“A fantastic achievement for Fire & Stone to receive the all Ireland Pizza of the Year, and for both businesses to be Highly Commended.”

Fire & Stone opened in August 2015 and have grown year on year with the main purpose of delivering top quality pizzas and sides to their customers.

The takeaway pride themselves in using fresh toppings and ingredients and use an open-flamed wildfire oven to stone bake their pizzas.

Their unique menu consists of a wide variety of delicious pizza's including Cheese Steak, Salt & Chilli Chicken and Goats Cheese & Red Onion.

The take-away offer popular classics such as Magheritas, Pepperonis and Hawaiians, as well as a range of sides including loaded fries, and desserts such as cookies and waffles.

In 2019, the pizzeria won Italian Takeaway of the Year, followed that up with their recent win in the Irish Take-away Awards 2022 (after a few years break due to Covid).

Fire & Stone also pride themselves on working within the local community, supporting schools, Girls Brigades, Tennis Clubs and sporting associations as well as local businesses.

The local community is key to the success in Fire & Stone.