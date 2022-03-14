Buzzed NI of Limavady winners at prestigious Awards

STAFF from Buzzed NI in Limavady have been announced as winners of Best Catering Refreshment Van/Trailer at the recent NI Takeaway Awards.



Mackenzie Case and Ethan Price were delighted at their achievement, after being nominated at the 2nd annual NI Takeaway Awards which took place on February 28 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.



Buzzed NI is a popular new coffee trailer that opened on June 17 2021, in the exciting street food spot "Eat Street NI" based on Connell Street in Limavady.



Speaking of their delight at the announcement, Co-owner Ethan Price said: “We were absolutely speechless.

“It is just mind blowing, especially when were up against a lot of other big competitors.



“We would just like to give a big thank you to our customers for the support we have been given since opening, it's very much appreciated.



“As well as local customers, we have people who come to us from surrounding areas including Coleraine, Ballykelly and Donegal.



“We would also like to give a big shout out to our suppliers as we wouldn't have been able to do it without them.”



Buzzed NI sells coffee and sweet treats during the week but is also available to hire for birthdays, staff parties, weddings and more!



Follow them on Facebook (Buzzed Ni) and Instagram (@buzzed_ni) for updates and their weekly offers.