Band of Builders pledge to dig in and help Toomebridge man with incurable illness

A BIG-HEARTED ‘Band of Builders’ has pledged to help make an accessible space for a Toome man suffering from a rare, incurable condition.

The charity enables construction industry volunteers to help builders who have fallen on hard times.

Keith Ellick was an employee and friend of Addam Smith.

In early 2016 Keith broke the news that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer that had spread from his oesophagus to his liver and blood.

He had been given just 12 months to live.

When Addam offered to help, Keith said all he needed doing was a fence putting up at his home in Lincoln.

But when his boss shared his heartbreak about his friend’s plight on Facebook, he was inundated with offers of help from people up and down the country to chip in.

As plumbers, builders, gardeners, tilers, plasterers and landscapers offered their services for free, he came up with the idea to completely renovate Keith’s house so he knew his family would have a safe, comfortable home even when he was gone.

They even raised enough money to pack Keith and his family off on holiday nearby, leaving Addam and a 50-strong team of volunteers to transform the two-bedroom home.

In five days they fitted a new kitchen and bathroom, decorated the house from top to bottom, fitted new flooring and landscaped the back garden

Many of the materials used in the project were donated by local companies while tradesmen travelled from far-flung locations.

They were fed throughout the week by well wishers bringing cakes, pasties and bacon butties and the story of their act of kindness went on to hit the national press, as well as seeing them dubbed the ‘Band of Builders’.

At the time Keith, who sadly died in March 2017, said he had been left humbled by the show of support from complete strangers.

His situation remained the focus of Band of Builders in its early stages, with fundraising going towards buying his council-owned home as well as Trust funds for his children.

From there the Band of Builders has become unstoppable, uniting members of the construction industry through the simple desire to help others.

Now the organisation is helping Kevin, a hard-working and enthusiastic brick layer turned contractor from Toomebridge, who has been living with a significant disability.

His wife Margaret has adopted the role of his primary carer.

In 2011 aged 54, Kevin began to notice difficulty walking, talking and swallowing.

These symptoms progressed aggressively over a period of eight months leaving doctors puzzled and his family in a state of distress.

Following a long admission with countless investigations, eventually he was given the devastating diagnosis of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

This extremely rare condition has almost never occurred in a previously healthy individual.

It causes irreversible brain damage and has no successful treatment to date, usually resulting in death within a year of diagnosis.

Despite defying the odds and surviving, Kevin’s disease has destroyed his life.

It has stripped him of his independence and resulted in insurmountable financial pressure, as Kevin was the sole earner for his family of eight.

Instead of enjoying retirement, he is bed bound, fed via a tube and has incomprehensible speech.

Thankfully, Kevin’s mind and cognition were spared allowing him to enjoy watching his six children grow up.

His 24 hour care has been provided by his devoted wife, Margaret and community support for the past 10 years.

The Band of Brothers is planning is to extend onto the rear of the property enabling a sun lounge with a wrap around access ramp.

Kevin's project will be their first in Northern Ireland.

They plan to be on-site from July 7 to July 22 and are seeking bricklayers, groundworkers, labourers, roofers, carpenters, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, tilers and decorators.

If you can help, get in touch on projects@bandofbuilders.org or donate via the donate button at https://bandofbuilders.org/

You can also donate via https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevins-project