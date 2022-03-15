Drumachose PS pupils give 'Little Healthy Hearts' Event a thumbs up!

LEISURE and Event Management students from University of Ulster Coleraine have recently organised an event for the children of Drumachose Primary School in Limavady.

The fun-filled event took place on Thursday at Limavady Council’s Roe Valley Leisure Centre with the use of the leisure centre facilities and fitness coaches.

The hard-working Ulster University students involved in organising the event and who are studying a module led by Dr Adrian Devine, were; Kate McAllister, Shannon Donnan, Beth Murphy, Jessica Hamilton, Lee Guy, Lisa Boyle and Rory Carlin.



*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*