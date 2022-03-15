How Antrim Council's huge gamble on the Forum paid off

AS it approaches its half century, it is all too easy to take the Antrim Forum for granted.

Ask anyone old enough to remember those early years about their memories of the trail-blazing leisure centre, and they will be overwhelmingly positive.

All will recall the security hut where the ‘swimming togs’ were frisked, the squeak and squeal of trainers in the squash courts, the rapid fire battering of ping pong balls and, of course, the tannoy urging ‘all red baskets to leave the pool please’.

Halcyon days, but like the swans gracefully and effortlessly slicing through the neighbouring Sixmile, out of sight civic leaders at the Steeple were working frantically to keep the whole enterprise afloat.

For while it outwardly looked like the Forum hit the ground running, the venture was a huge financial gamble.

That it eventually paid off is a testament to the council’s vision and the efforts of a team prepared to sweat to ensure it succeeded.

People like the aptly named Alan Moneypenny, the Director of Recreation. This was the same man who went on to bring the likes of Meatloaf, Status Quo and Billy Connolly to Antrim - but initially it was all about survival.

A delve into the archives this week has uncovered an illuminating interview with the leisure chief which hit the presses in January 1976.

In it, he talks of his hopes and fears for the future of the complex - which was branded a ‘dull looking building’ by the reporter - and his determination to leave a legacy for generations to come.

From the outset, it was clear that the press were not dealing with an ordinary council official.

‘Alan Moneypenny is an ex-international basket-ball player and like most basket-ball players is tall, skinny and has eyes as sharp as razor blades.

‘His office is scarcely big enough for his angular frame which he sprawls around like an Afghan hound.

‘He’s a keen saver of electricity. He switched off the light and talked to me by the window of his office. However, he is generous with the coffee and the hamburgers.

‘At 32. he’s a man with a purpose. Apart from his fiancee, the other love of his life is his job.

‘Alan Moneypenny is Director of Recreation for Antrim and to the District Council. I think he must be worth every penny of his salary.

‘Under his guidance, Antrim Forum, the baby in the Council’s cradle. has now got past its teething problems and has become the best thing to hit Antrim since British Enkalon.

‘It’s not the prettiest of babies but the main building, put up at a cost of £700,000 in 1973, was not designed to enhance the scenery of this particular pleasant part of the county.

‘It was built to provide the people of the district with much needed recreational facilities. Now around 8,000 people a week use it and it costs the ratepayers £100,000 a year.

‘Running the Forum costs twice that but Alan Moneypenny is committed to narrowing the gap’.

But it was never just about the money.

‘Antrim Forum is not just a dull-looking building running alongside the Six Mile Water taking in over 50 acres of land including the estate of the local landed gentry who left the area many years ago,’ noted the visiting scribe.

‘There might still be a Clotworthy ghost around in the shrubbery. But if the Enterprise Ulster men working to turn the estate into a recreation ground have seen one they aren’t saying.

‘Antrim has come a long way in 20 years. The population then was under 5,000. Today it’s hitting the 28,000 mark and the Council has made it into a sportsman’s paradise.

‘One can enjoy netball, cricket, sailing, golf, tennis, squash, rugby, soccer, badminton and much more.

‘Though it takes a lot of money to run the Forum and the ratepayers foot the bill the benefit cannot be measured in monetary terms’.

And that was very close to Alan Moneypenny’s heart.

“The local health services say that what we are doing here is helping to take away the new-town blues,” he said.

“It's going a long way to solving the problems of the bewildered wives, for example. No longer will they be cooped up in their new housing estates knowing no one and having nowhere to go.

“They come here, leave the babies in our creche and head off to enjoy themselves in the Forum.”

It also provided an important outlet for the town’s teenagers.

‘Drive through Antrim at night and you won’t find many young people hanging around the street corners,’ noted the reporter.

‘Alan Moneypenny has seen them arrive at the Forum in their denims and hob-nail boots and head for the squash court. On the second visit they brought canvas shoes. By the third visit they were in whites.

‘How do you measure that in pounds and new pence?

‘One of the main successes of Antrim Forum is the fact that a member of the public can go in at any time of the day virtually and be assured of floor space or a place in the pool.

‘It is one of the rules of the place that only 50 per cent of the floor space can be occupied at all times by clubs.

‘It costs £2 a year for membership, much less than a man or woman might spend in a night in a pub or on two days’ supply of cigarettes.

‘And it's the kind of place which knows no class distinctions - bankers swim with bricklayers. Catholics mix with Protestants and the one and only sectarian dispute on the premises was sorted out when the director met the ringleaders to discuss their grievances.

‘Alan Monevpenny believes the Forum is a success story although he accepts that some people will find it hard to equate this as value for money’.

“What most people don’t realise is that they are subsidising, through their taxes, virtually every aspect of the public service,” said the man himself.

“When local government was forced to curtail its expenditure last year it meant an end to swimming lessons for many school children. And this meant a reduction the Forum’s income.”

Alan Moneypenny knew he had to act quickly. He went out ‘among the housewives and business men’ and sold the Forum to them.

The young families came. Many brought their babies and an idea was born.

A Saturday playgroup was hastily cobbled together, and soon the numbers ‘went through the roof’.

‘The babies are too young for anything other than the swimming pool perhaps but it was a shrewd move on the director’s part since these will be the sportsmen and women of the future’.

And now they are taking their children and grand children to the Forum, which continues to go from strength to strength.