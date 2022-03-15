Police get tough on indecent behaviour

ANTRIM police have been issuing final warnings to deter people from taking part in open air sexual shenanigans at a local beautyspot, the Guardian can exclusively reveal.

For decades Tardree Forest has lured bikers and ramblers to its picturesque trails - but its location far from the beaten track has also made it an irresistible draw for ‘doggers’.

Sightings of strange cars snaking along the quiet country roads towards the remote car parks is nothing new to people living nearby. For years they have complained about what happens when they reach their destination - often in full view of shocked passers-by.

Back in 2006 the chorus of disapproval became so loud that even the council intervened. They floated the idea of installing crime-busting cameras to deter unwanted visitors - and to gather footage to help prosecute those who persisted.

Former Councillor Adrian Watson said the goal was simple - to ‘publicly humiliate the perverts’.

That plan eventually fizzled out when questions were asked about the legality of covertly filming the participants and the voyeurs, but that has clearly not stopped others from bringing their cameras.

Videos and photo spreads under the title ‘Tardree Forest gay’ have been widely shared on websites as far afield as Russia, Germany and Japan.

Its notoriety has further fuelled interest in the area, and it features on scores of adult websites. Many claim that people who go to the woods around Tardree today are ‘guaranteed action’ - but warn of a possible police presence.

A cursory search of the woodland that fringes one of the car parks this week uncovered grim evidence that the forest is indeed still dogged by the persistent problem.

A makeshift hut had been erected to offer additional cover for those who sought it. There were condoms too, empty jars of lubricant, wipes and numerous cans of energy drinks. All would be removed by weary Forestry workers - who know all too well that they will soon be back.

But the police confirmed this week that they are launching a clean up.

Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working in conjunction with Forestry Services and local elected reps to address ‘issues of anti-social behaviour’ in the Tardree Forest area.

“Police are aware of concerns raised by residents and those using the forest for recreational walks and activities about suspicious activity and anti-social behaviour,” Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Tate told the Guardian.

“Officers have regularly patrolled the area to provide reassurance and have conducted other operational activity to deter and detect criminal activity.

“During patrols, police have on occasion issued Community Resolution Notices for indecency offences.

“Posters have been placed on trees in the Forest highlighting how members of the public can contact Police to report inappropriate behaviour using 101 or 999. Anonymous reporting can be completed using the Crimestoppers Charity on 0800 555 111.

“We would like to reassure the public that Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue in their efforts to reduce the anti-social behaviour and work with our partners to make Tardree Forest a welcome environment for everyone.”