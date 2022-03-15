Tribute paid to one of Legion's last World War Two veterans

TRIBUTES have been paid following the passing of one of Portadown’s last remaining World War Two veterans - Petty Officer (Ret'd) Jim MacLeod.

Portadown Royal British Legion Chairman Mr John Robinson said, “In the world today we often hear celebrities and sporting stars described as ‘brave and heroic’, all this while true heroes keep their brave actions to themselves.

“Living quietly in the Kernan area of Portadown, was a true, brave and heroic man, Jim MacLeod; for 98-year-old Jim, a holder of the Burma Star, was one of only two known remaining Portadown veterans of the Second World War.”

Jim MacLeod was born in Scotland; the MacLeods’ originally hailing from the Isle of Skye, where the family had a long association with the sea. Jim’s father was a Scotsman, his mother a lady from Northern Ireland.

In 1943, after completing his apprenticeship, 20-year-old Jim volunteered for service, with his engineering skills and family background, Jim was quickly snapped up by the Royal Navy.

After completing his training, the now Petty Officer Jim MacLeod set sail for the Far East, which would be no cushy number since the war against Japan was in full swing at this time.

Here, Jim would serve both on ship and shore stations, and took part in mine sweeping operations off the Philippine Islands.

While serving on the heavy cruiser H.M.S. London, Jim engaged in sea battles with the Japanese navy. Like the majority of veterans, Jim skipped quickly over these nightmarish artillery battles when pressed to talk about them. For him, he was only doing his duty like all the other young men and women of his generation; instead, he preferred to remember his shipmates and the fun times they had together.

Mr Robinson said, “On VJ-Day on 15th August 1945, it is hard for us today to imagine the happiness and relief experienced by Jim and his shipmates on that day. As the Petty Officer, it was his duty to distribute the rum ration onboard ship, a duty that quickly made him everyone’s friend, and as the news of the Japan’s surrender broke, Jim recalled that there were more than a few extra rum rations taken that day.

“It was now after Japan’s surrender that Jim experienced an event the horror of which has never faded from his memory. His ship received orders to dock at Singapore to take onboard Allied prisoners of war. Many war crimes had been committed against these men and women, making them almost unrecognisable, some little more than skeleton figures were taken onboard. While being witness to the true horror of war, this experience was also one of the most rewarding of Jim’s time in service. His ship was now a rescue ship, repatriating hundreds back home and into the arms of their loving families; families that many believed they would never see again.

“Coming ashore, Jim and his shipmates encountered what seemed like endless lines of Japanese prisoners discarding their weapons as they marched into captivity. Spotting a prized war souvenir, Jim helped himself to a Japanese officer’s sword. The sword made its way back to Jim’s home in Glasgow, and as Jim recalled, he had to destroy it a few years later because younger family members kept playing with it, not realising just how dangerous this sword could be.”

After the war, Jim maintained his love for the sea, serving for a number of years in the Merchant Navy. Life onboard ship, shipmates, traveling and the smell of the fresh salty sea air brought happiness and contentment to Jim for many years.

The young sailor would find love, marrying Sarah (Sadie) settling down and having two daughters. His daughters would both marry men from Portadown. It was as a result of this that Jim and Sadie moved to Portadown in the late 1970’s to be close to their family.

Jim had always been a member of the Royal British Legion in Scotland, and this continued as he became a very active member of the Portadown Branch. The love of all things military also resulted in Jim becoming a member of the Royal Irish Fusiliers Old Comrades Association. He enjoyed his time with those with which he shared a common service history.

Mr Robinson added, “Jim never claimed to be a hero. A modest family man, he kept his war memories to himself. Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion are proud to have had Jim as a member; the Portadown Branch of the