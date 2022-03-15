Strike action may halt bin collections

Causeway Coast and Glens Council is preparing to warn householders that bin collections will be disrupted next week due to strike action, the Chronicle understands.

A dispute over pay with members of the Unite union is behind the industrial action which is expected to be announced later this week

Though only around 20 per cent of council employees are represented by Unite, the majority of bin lorry drivers are members.

Council wage settlements are negotiated centrally and it's thought all eleven of Northern Ireland's local authorities will be affected.

It is, as yet, unclear whether other council services in Causeway Coast and Glens will face disruption.