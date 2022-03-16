Bolster Community Charity Partnership with Best Property Services

Bolster Community is very proud to announce their new charity partnership with local leading property agency Best Property Services.

Bolster Community is a charity and social enterprise based in the heart of Newry that offers practical support for individuals and families, helping them to get through and get ahead. Bolster Community offers a wide range of services across three main categories including Family, Ability & Seniors.

The teams at Bolster Community and Best Property Services have identified synergies within the two organisations which will allow them to work collaboratively on projects to benefit the local communities in Newry, Warrenpoint and beyond.

Jacinta Linden, CEO Bolster Community said “The Best family run the longest established property agency in Newry and have recently welcomed members of the 5th generation to the family business. The fact that they are a family business, with strong family values at the core of their organisation is very heartening to us in Bolster Community. Every day in our work we strive to make the lives of local families in need better.

We are very excited by the many ways in which we can work with the Best Property Services team to deliver for those local families who need our support and we are confident that Garry, Olivia and the team will be a tremendous support not only to our own team members but also to some of our service clients as we move forward.”

Olivia Best, Managing Director of Best Property Services Warrenpoint added “Best Property Services are delighted to work alongside the incredible Bolster community. We have been so impressed with the inspirational work they do in the local area and the positive impact this will have on so many lives. As a local business, we had been looking at ways in which we can give back, be more socially conscious and help support the local community. That’s when we discovered Bolster and were instantly struck by Jacinta’s warmth and enthusiasm for the charitable work that they do. As a business that deals with housing in the private sector, we wanted to be able to contribute a portion of our sales towards Bolster in support of their efforts to improve the quality of living for so many. We are excited to explore a variety of avenues in which we can work alongside Bolster & look forward to being part of these projects as much as we can.”

Updates on our partnership and initiatives will be covered in our blogs and on our social media platforms.

bolstercommunity.org

bestpropertyservices.com