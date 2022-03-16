Megan sends donations to children of Ukraine

KIND-HEARTED Megan Gahan, a young parishioner from Aghanloo Church of Ireland has successfully completed her own appeal which she launched in support of Ukraine children.

Following a 10 day appeal, friends and family gathered on Saturday morning at their local rectory to load a lorry of coats, scarfs, hats, teddies, baby blankets and clothes to go out to those who need it at this time.

The lorry left to travel to Lurgan, where it was loaded onto a lorry to travel to Poland.

Proud mother Pamela said: “Megan asked Reverend Rhys Jones, Rector of Aghanloo, Balteagh, Carrick and Tamlaghtard Parish Churches, if she could make an announcement in church for a collection for the children of Ukraine who have had to leave their homes.

“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone and want to say thank you for supporting this collection.

“We thank all those who are providing transport and the drivers who are facing a long journey over the next few days.

“Have a safe journey, take care, and thank you.”