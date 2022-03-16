'No bats under the Boardwalk' says council

A LOCAL conservation group has been assured that renovation works on the Antrim boardwalk will not endanger protected species.

Jim Gregg from the Six Mile Water Trust had contacted Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Antrim Guardian as regards the potential of disturbing hibernating bats, after work began on the refurbishment of the wooden structure along the river.

However the council has said that an ecologist visited the site last week and concluded that there were none present.

Improvements began on February 16 and all access points will be closed to pedestrians for 8-10 weeks.

The revitalised boardwalk will be accessible again by mid to end of April with new decking, railings and lighting.

Mr Gregg said that the Trust raised concerns over the initial planning application to extend the boardwalk back in 2017 as regards Japanese Knotweed, bats, otters, lighting and potential flood risk.

Several conditions were placed on that application, including an ecological survey within eight weeks of any work starting, and that no lighting was approved due to the impact on bats and migratory and spawning trout and salmon.

The refurbishment works involve temporary closure of the public walkway from the Barbican Gate to the steps up to Bridge Street while the work is being undertaken.

The timber boardwalk along this length will be removed, a structural integrity check carried out and new replacement timber decking boards installed with anti-slip inserts.

The existing metal handrail to 120m length is to be replaced along with replacement of the existing street lighting along the boardwalk.

The current work is not understood to be part of the original planning application and it is thought that both the Department of Infrastructure and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency have advised that it does not require mitigation.

The council said it had contacted the Rivers Agency and DAERA in relation to the refurbishment works and confirmed that they were content with the works and the approach being adopted and that planning permission was not required for the refurbishment scheme.

The extension of the boardwalk will commence in April 2023, with planning conditions attached to that permission.

Mr Gregg said: “This is not logical in that the conditions placed on the original application would apply to any refurbishment such as what the council have posted on social media about lighting and decking and railing replacement.

“From the Trust’s point of view, we know that bats use the under cloak of the boardwalk for roosts during spring-summer and autumn, and therefore very likely to be hibernating in the same area using gaps in the footings and bank above the waterline.

“Disturbing such mammals is a wildlife crime, for the council to condone such work is unforgivable, and that council should be fully abreast of such issues and leading by example in the first instance. After all is this not supposed to be a conservation area?

“We have suggested that it would be good mitigation not to do any work until April whereby the risk to such mammals is greatly reduced.

“The Trust have also advised the PSNI wildlife team.

“Further to this, the Trust are disappointed that the opportunity to improve provision for the likes of bats, kingfishers and dippers with nest or roost boxes has not been taken either now or in the original planning application.”

Mr Gregg wrote to council to askif an updated bat survey had been carried out within the last eight weeks to confirm that bats are not hibernating below the boardwalk under croft and if such a report was available from a suitable ecologist.

He also pointed out the effect of lighting on bats and fish.

In a response to the Antrim Guardian, a spokeswoman for council said: “Whilst planning permission is not required for the refurbishment project as previously advised, in order to provide reassurance on the queries raised regarding the potential for bats, the council arranged for an ecologist to attend the site and report back on their findings.

“The response from the ecologist confirms that their original deduction stands and they did not see any evidence or suitability for roosting bats underneath the board walk.

“There was approximately a 2.5ft gap between the water surface and the bottom of the boardwalk today in some areas, this in itself would not be a favourable condition for roosting bats as it brings the bats into a real and high risk of drowning in flooding events.

“No bats were observed roosting underneath or any evidence of droppings, urine stains or feed remains were identified to suggest bats were present.

“Also due to the activity levels on the board walk when it is open to the public it is not considered favourable by bats due to the high levels of disturbance the bats would experience from people walking along the boardwalk.”

The spokesperson said that the council does not currently employ a wildlife officer and that a police wildlife officer had been updated on the situation.

Mr Gregg said that while he welcomed the council’s response, more needed to be done going forward.

“Whilst planning consent may not be required for this refurbishment, it still would require appropriate ecological surveys and mitigation on health and safety such as asbestos, pollution to the river and risk assessment grounds, both to the operatives and location/ environment.” he said.

“Whilst a spot survey by an ecologist has now been carried out, better mitigation in the first place would have been to schedule such work until April to avoid the possibility of hibernation, as it is not easy to carry out a survey due to water levels to check at this time of year.

“I am not sure if hibernating bats leave droppings or would be roosting as such in the first instance if asleep.

“The accurate way to establish hibernation would be to use thermal imaging, to check the under cloak from the river

“We still remain concerned over any lighting upgrades that would impact on the river corridor for both bats and migratory salmon and trout concerning lighting lux levels, for example, modern high frequency/ efficiency lighting can play havoc with bats

“For example, the major road development at Ballyclare West Bypass , road lighting was designed to reduce spill onto the adjacent Six Mile Water.

“The final point we would make is that there would be an opportunity to add nesting boxes for dippers and a few perches for kingfishers with both species of birds active on that stretch of river and an attraction to the town centre along with the otters.

“Going forward we would suggest that the council employ a wildlife or conservation officer position to address these issues and be part of the planning, development and project teams to address these issues .”