Win an opportunity to meet Professor Brian Cox

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to be working in partnership with Well North Enterprises (WNE) and Professor Brian Cox CBE to bring the prestigious Science Summer School to Northern Ireland in November 2022 at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena.

Through collaboration with headline sponsor Ryobi Aluminium Casting and key sponsors Almac Group, IPC Mouldings, Michelin Development, Northern Regional College, Randox Laboratories and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies the event will aim to inspire young people to become the next generation of scientists with an inspirational programme that mixes the best of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) through a series of TED-style talks, seminars, discussions and hands-on workshops.

The Science Summer School is not a stand-alone event but is a catalyst for a collaborative vision for the borough to nurture future talent and as part of the event we are asking pupils to ‘Activate your Curiosity’ by creating an original t-shirt design that reflects one of three themes: Activate your Curiosity; First Attempts; or The Universe.

There are fantastic prizes on offer - the winning t-shirt will be printed and the designer will have the opportunity to meet Professor Brian Cox CBE in November 2022.

The best ideas will also be included in the Gallery of First Attempts exhibition in the Mid-Antrim Museum at The Braid in conjunction with this exciting event.

The competition is open to all schools in the borough from Key Stage 1 through to Key Stage 4 and to enter students must attend a school in the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area. The closing date for entries is 12pm, Friday 27 May 2022.

To find out further information and to download competition entry forms please visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/SSSCompetition or contact: E: amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk T: 028 2563 3363