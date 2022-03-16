Robinson highlights Assembly election deadlines

George Robinson MLA is urging everyone to make certain that they are included on the electoral register to ensure they are able to place their vote at the upcoming Assembly Election.

Speaking on Tuesday George said that “My office is frequently contacted after an election by individuals who were unable to cast a vote because they were not included on the Electoral Register. I can understand people’s frustration at travelling to their polling station only to be turned away for not being registered. In the past, I have also been made aware of many people not being able to vote, as they do not have a form of identification accepted by the Electoral Office.

To avoid disappointment I strongly urge anyone not registered or without ID to make contact with the Electoral Office as soon as possible.

Deadlines for the May 2022 election are;

Apply for Postal or Proxy Vote – April 12

Register to Vote – April 14

Apply for an Electoral ID card – April 22



There are two methods of registration, online and paper form. To register online use the link www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

To request a paper copy of registration forms, contact the Electoral Office on 028 9044 6680 and forms will be posted to you.

If you require an application form for an Electoral ID Card, please call 028 9044 6680 or email info@eoni.org.uk. In order to obtain an Electoral ID Card you must be listed on the electoral register or you must apply to register at the same time as you apply for a card. If you are not on the register the card will not be issued until your registration application is approved.

In addition to an Electoral ID card, the following documents are accepted at polling stations as proof of identity:

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass