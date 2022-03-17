Freedom of Borough for Hospice

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council last week agreed to confer the Freedom of the Borough on the Northern Ireland Hospice at a Special Council meeting.

The Motion read that:

“This Council confers the Freedom of the Borough on the Northern Ireland Hospice in recognition and appreciation of the exceptional and outstanding specialist palliative care service provided by the Hospice to people with life limiting and life-threatening conditions, and for the support provided to their families, within both the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey and in Northern Ireland.”

Proposed by Alderman Julian McGrath, the motion was seconded by Alderman Philip Brett, Alderman Mark Cosgrove and Councillors Neil Kelly, Michael Goodman, Roisin Lynch and Michael Stewart.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb commented; “The Freedom of the Borough is one of the highest honours that the Council can bestow on an individual or organisation.

“It is a most fitting award for the Northern Ireland Hospice who have provided a critical end of life service to many both in our Borough and across Northern Ireland for 39 years.

“The Northern Ireland Hospice is very close to my heart and the Children’s Hospice is one of my two chosen charities for my term in office.

“I am thrilled that they have been honoured with this award.”

Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Hospice, Heather Weir said: “We are absolutely delighted that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has chosen to bestow the Freedom of the Borough on the Hospice.

“It has been a difficult couple of years for us due to the COVID pandemic but despite the challenges we have continued to provide our specialist care for the local community.

“We are honoured that the Council has recognised our work in such a significant way and we are so grateful for their ongoing support.”

An official ceremony will take place in late spring to mark this momentous occasion.