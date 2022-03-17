Researcher seeks memories of 'Gallaher Girls'

THEY were made famous by bawdy comic James Young with a lyrical line in his epic tribute to the Seven Towers - The Ballymena Cowboy.

His refrain about the 'Gallaher Girls' once attracted roars of laughter amongst audiences far and wide.

But now a social history researcher is keen to find out more about the women who found employment at Gallaher's Lisnafillan plant on the outskirts of Ballymena and he's asked the Guardian if we can help him make contact with some ladies who worked there.

Pete Hodson told us: "I’m a postdoc researcher based at Trinity College Dublin. I’m wondering if you could help drum-up some interest in my oral history project ‘Manufacturing Memory’.

"It uses Gallaher’s Lisnafillan factory to explore the working lives of female industrial workers (1960s-1990s) and the wider impact of redundancies and closure on the Ballymena economy.

"My background is in industrial and working-class history. I used Harland & Wolff and the British coal industry as case studies for my PhD at Queen’s (2015-19).

"There’s quite a bias towards male-employing heavy industries in academic studies, so I’m focusing instead on a ‘light’ industry that employed women in large numbers.

"Gallaher’s was the obvious choice – the Ballymena plant in particular.

“It’s important to get these perspectives on the record as the working lives of women in industry still remains, to a large extent, ‘hidden history’. "

Pete explained that interviews would only last a short time.

"I’m looking to interview (over the internet or in-person) women who worked at Lisnafillan any time since 1960.

THOUGHTS

“I’d like to understand why they chose Gallaher’s, the nature of their job(s), shopfloor culture, balancing motherhood/family life with employment – before moving on to their thoughts on why the factory closed, how they navigated redundancy, and the impact on Ballymena’s economy.

"Interviews will last around 1 hour, and interviewees will be sent a full transcript for review. Anonymity can be granted if desired. One of the planned outputs is a temporary exhibition in The Braid using extracts from these interviews, supplemented by archival documents and photographs unearthed at PRONI and National Museums Northern Ireland.

If you are interested in taking part contact Pete on 07530074582 or via email on

HODSONP@tcd.ie