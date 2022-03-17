Rotary funds put to good use by community groups

The Rotary Club of Ballymena were delighted to welcome representatives from five Ballymena Community Cluster groups who were successful in receiving a £500 grant from Rotary District Grant which was matched by Ballymena Business Centre.

Five groups attended a lunch on Tuesday 8th March to talk about how they used the money and how it benefitted their local community.

The groups represented were Portglenone Enterprise Group, D3MAC, Cloney Rural Development Association, Cullybackey Community Partnership and Glenravel Community Development Association.

The Club heard more about the wide range of projects which included a series of Walk & Talks, the renovation of a path including replanting, a community festival and workshops.

The great thing about these projects were the involvement of Rotarians who attended events or helped in some way towards each of the projects. Each group were very grateful to the Club and Ballymena Business Centre for the grant they had received.

James McClure, Rotary President, commented: “We are delighted to be working with the community groups which are all doing great work on the ground, working with and improving their local areas. We hope to continue to work with these and other community groups in the Ballymena area”

SPEAKER EVENTS

As well as the ongoing weekly meetings, Rotary are delighted to host special evenings each month. In February Rotary were delighted to welcome Neil Collins, MD from Wrightbus. Neil gave a fascinating insight into this organisation and the evening was very much enjoyed by all.

The next event coming up is on Tuesday 15th March when we will be welcoming guest speaker Hugh Black. Hugh Black is the Manager of the Tower Centre and will share some of the many and varied experiences with over 40 years retail experience.

Prior to taking up the post of Tower Centre Manager in 2016, Hugh held a number of prestigious positions including manager of Victoria Square, Belfast. Hugh will also share his thoughts on the future of the retail industry.

If you might be interested in attending this event, or just want to find out more in general about Rotary, please do not hesitate to contact Joanne on 07866 408092 or James on 07738076302. Alternatively, please visit our Facebook page, our website at www.ballymenarotaryclub.org or email rotaryballymena@gmail.com.