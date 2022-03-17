Tidy Randalstown Big Clean-Up is back!

TIDY Randalstown has put out the call for members of the community to join in a Big Clean-Up.

Usually an annual event, Covid has curtailed this particular activity for the past two years but now it’s all systems go as Tidy Randalstown goes into top gear to get the town ready for its summer clothes – and the Britain in Bloom judges.

Once again 1st Randalstown Scouts have kindly made the Scout Hall available as a base for the event.

Any individual or group interested in helping out should call into the Scout Hall to register and pick up a kit (including bags, hi-vis vest and a litter picker,) and be assigned to a location.

Still with Covid in mind, people are asked to bring their own gloves and all children should be accompanied by an adult.

Commenting on the Big Clean-Up, Chairperson Helen Boyd said: “It’s wonderful that we can once again bring the wider community together for this event.

“While regular litter picking goes on week in and week out there are always problem spots or areas that are missed and this is a great way of getting more people involved and feeling they can contribute.

“In previous years we’ve had over 100 participants.

“There’ll be refreshments available in the Scout Hall when people get back from their litter pick and members of our team will collect all the bags and bring them to Moore’s Lane so that we can tot up the results of our efforts before the Council removes everything for recycling and disposal.”

Tidy Randalstown volunteers and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Staff work year-round keeping the town looking clean and attractive but the Big Clean-Up will kick start a special phase of effort through the spring and summer so that Randalstown looks nothing less than spectacular on Britain in Bloom judging day.

No detail is too small to escape attention, whether it’s a wilting flower, an errant weed or a scruffy item of street furniture.

Helen said: “If taking part in the Big Clean-Up inspires anyone to come forward for more regular volunteering we’ll be delighted to welcome them and give them a chance to share their existing skills or learn new ones in a friendly and supportive environment.”

The event takes place between 9.30am and 12 noon on Saturday March 19.