Watch: Man wielding axe robs Dungannon store

A RENEWED appeal has been issued on BBC’s Crime NI show after a man wielding an axe stole thousands of pounds a betting shop on Scotch Street, Dungannon, in December.

At approximately 7.45pm on December 29, police received a call that a male had entered a shop carrying an axe. The male approached the shop counter and struck the security glass with the axe several times. The male then instructed the cashier to hand all the money over. The cashier handed the offender a bag of notes containing exactly £6,016 and €755. The male then instructed the cashier to get on the ground as he fled from the premises.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"The suspect is described as male, around 5ft10 - 6ft1, wearing a light grey tracksuit with blue stripes, a balaclava, gloves, dark trainers and carrying an axe. The male spoke in a local accent and appeared Caucasian.”