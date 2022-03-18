53rd Mid-Ulster Drama Festival to return

THE opening of the 53 Mid-Ulster Drama Festival marks the return of competitive drama to the Patrician stage after a two-year interrenhnum.

The festival runs from March 25 until April 2 when the adjudicator's decisions will be announced, and awards presented.

The Mid-Ulster Festival has always attracted groups from as far away as Waterford and Kildare as well as productions by groups from Donegal, Down and Fermanagh.

Getting the Festival underway on Friday, March 25, is the long established Co Down group, Holywood Players.

Winners of many awards on the Festival circuit, this group brings to the Patrician stage Alan Ayckbourn's dark comedy, Absent Friends, a ply about marriage and the way women in the early 1970s were often expected to subjugate themselves to the male ego.

A brilliantly crafted play, generating both laughter and tears, 'Absent Friends' also offers acute social observation and should prove to be a fitting festival opener.

Saturday, March 26 sees the first visit to Carrickmore of Ballyduff Drama Group from Co Waterford.

This group has enjoyed considerable success on the Festival circuit throughout its thirty-year history, having taken all the main acting wards at the All-Ireland Finals in Athlone.

Their choice of play for this year's festival run is Rabbit Hole, a Pulitzer prize-winning drama by David Lindsay Abaire. The play deals with the way family members survive a major loss and includes comedy as well tragedy. Filled with distinctive wit and grace, it charts the path from grief to its antidotes - love and hope.

Another group making its first visit to the Patrician on Sunday, March 27 is Enniskillen Theatre Company with its production of The Night Alive by Conor McPherson. Winner of New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play 2013-14, the play is set in Dublin and explores the theme of loneliness through the story of a friendship between fifty-something Tommy and Aimee, a young prostitute whom he rescues from a beating on the street where she works. Described by David Cote in Time Out as a 'spellbinding and absolutely gorgeous new play!', this stunning drama from the pen pf an acclaimed Irish playwright is not to be missed!

On Tuesday, March 29 the Butt Drama Circle from Ballybofey, Co Donegal makes a welcome return to the Patrician with a new play, An Incident with Dave Cotter, written and directed by Shaun Byrne. Set around the events of Bloody Sunday, the play explores the effects of what happened in Derry on January, 30 1972.

Years after Bloody Sunday a relative of a victim confronts one of the soldiers involved. Accusations, anger, guilt and blame follow. This timely, home-produced and thought-provoking drama will be eagerly awaited by Festival patrons.

Wednesday, March 30 sees the return visit of another of the Mid-Ulster Festival's popular competing groups, Ballyshannon Drama Society. This group brings to the Patrician stage its production of Arthur Miller's, All My Sons, an enduringly popular play in which Miller creates a tragic conflict between family loyalties and social responsibility. It was the playwright's first Broadway success and earned him a Tony Award for Best Author in 1946.

On Thursday, March 31, a third group from Donegal, Letterkenny Music and Drama Group, takes to the Patrican stage with Dramateurs, a brand new comedy which was both written and directed by group member Kieran Kelly.

This play offers a funny, touching and revealing look at the world of Irish Amateur Drama, and also shows the redemptive power of local theatre.

Letterkenny's last visit to Carrickmore was in 2018 when they presented Beneath an Irish Sky, also written by Kieran Kelly.

The Patrician audience can look forward to another engaging night's theatre form this dynamic and creative drama group.

Friday, April 1 brings a return visit of audience favourites and previous winners of the Blue Riband of the Festival, Corn Mill Theatre Group from Carrigallen, Co Leitrim with its production of yet another home-written script, The door on the Left.

Written and directed by Killian McGuiness, this play is set in South Leitrim against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War which followed the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in 1921.

This timely and historically significant play, performed by a group with a proven track record on the Patrician stage, is not likely to disappoint.

Closing the festival on Saturday, April 2 are the winners of the Mid-Ulster Open Festival and the All-Ireland Finals in Athlone in both 2018 and 2019, Prosperous Dramatic Society from County Kildare, with a production of God of Carnage, written by French playwright Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton.

The play explores what happens when two set of parents, one of whose child has hurt the other in a public park, meet to discuss the matter. This acclaimed play has been described as 'a dark comedy of extremely bad manners, the sort of play that allows actors to do and say all kinds of outrageous things'.

This compelling and powerful play, presented by one of Ireland's most talented drama groups, should provide a fitting finale to the 53rd Mid Ulster Drama Festival.

Season or nightly tickets can be booked at the Festival Box Office, contact number 02880761906, which is open daily from Monday, March 21 to Saturday, April 2 10am to 5pm daily. Season tickets are excellent value at £50 for all eight nights and nightly tickets are prices at £8.