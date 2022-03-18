Ciara set to tackle Everest base camp in aid of Templepatrick PTA

A PLUCKY Mum is swapping the school run for a hike in the Himalayas to raise money for Templepatrick Primary School Parent Teacher Association.

Ciara Thompson, who is mother to Matthew Katie and Ben, will be tackling the challenge in April and is asking local families to help spur her on with their support.

In a message to children at the school, she said: “I’m flying to India to climb 5,364 meters above sea level - thats 643 Double Decker buses standing on top of each other - in the hope of reaching Mount Everest Base Camp, ...the largest mountain in the world and raise money to help our school.

“I'm scared, I'm nervous and I have knots in my belly. Do you feel this sometimes?

“My friend asked me to help her to climb to Mount Everest.

“It will take us 14 days of solid uphill climbing.

“Together, we have agreed to work really hard in order to achieve something utterly amazing!

“Climbing the largest mountain in the entire world!

“We are going to give it our best shot and hope we get to the Base Camp.

“If we dont make it, or fall, break a bone, hurt ourselves, we will still be so proud that we gave it our best shot.

“A bit like sitting your AQE or your Friday test in the hope of getting a star!

“I would like to show you all that you can achieve anything you work hard for. It dosent matter if you get to the top or half way, as long as you give it your all, with a smile on your face!”



Ciara has asked for everyone to show their support in whatever way they can.

“I ask one tiny favour - pease support me by walking with your family, colouring pictures, taking quizzes and challenging yourself like I am to raise funds for our school.

!Also take some photos of these and send them to our social media pages - Instagram - @templepatrickpta or FB - @TPatrickPta, to cheer me on.

“Seeing your pictures will keep me going as I try to climb 17,598 feet high, up a mountain in -20 degrees, ... with fear of a mountain Yeti having me for lunch!

“I will bring the school yeti with me all the way up, hopefully you'll get one to take on a walk with you?”

A spokesperson from Templepatrick Primary School said: “Ciara wants to show the children that they can overcome any challenge in the face of adversity.

“We are going to have events and challenges for the children, including a step challenge for them to 'climb Everest at home' while Ciara is climbing to base camp.”

The Everest Base Camp trek offers breathtaking scenery and experiences of unique local culture by visiting monasteries and connecting with local guides and teahouse owners.

Ciara and her colleagues will see colourful prayer flags and traverse metal bridges strung across deep canyons.

Evenings will involve hot Nepali food, chai, and conversation with fellow trekkers and local guides around the teahouse fire.

The walk can be tough on the body due to the altitude, however the trek will take in lush valleys, high passes, glaciers and plains, before arriving at the foot of Mount Everest.

To support Ciara, log on to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/

templepatrickpta