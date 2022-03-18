Council urged to get skates on

A PORTADOWN councillor has called on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council not to let the idea of skating and scootering facilities in Portadown or Craigavon become an “impossible dream” for the area’s teenagers.

One year after first raising the issue at a meeting of the council’s leisure and community services committee, Cllr Flaherty raised the issue again at this month.

Last year, Cllr Flaherty told the chamber how she had been contacted by a group of young lads and their mothers about the potential of providing skating and/or scootering facilities in the local area.

While acknowledging some initial work has taken place in the 12 months since it was first mentioned, the Portadown councillor has asked what more can be done to ensure the matter is progressed in a timely fashion.

“I don’t want them travelling further afield to take part in what they are talented and passionate about any more than they do,” said Councillor Flaherty

“I do understand some initial work has taken place and part of that is scoping areas out and hunting for funding but I really don’t want this to be seen as an impossible dream for these teenagers and perhaps we all need to get our skates on.

“We really do need to make these guys feel represented and included we can’t ask them for their opinion, they tell us something and then let it slide so perhaps officers can advise of progress and/or actions we can take to progress this in a timely fashion.”

Council’s head of estates and asset management, Jonathan Hayes confirmed officers are aware of the request and suggested the possibility of meeting with the young people involved to detail what they are asking for.