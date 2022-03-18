Market move failure sparks calls for a Council re-think

TUV COUNCILLOR Matthew Armstrong has claimed the relocation of the weekly market in Ballymena has seen “a decline in both stall holders, car boot sellers and users”.

During last month's meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's Direct Services Committee he asked officers to “reconsider a new location for the market to a more central location”.

Cllr Armstrong also asked for further details to be provided for car booters on council's website and through social media on pricing.

Minutes of the meeting state that DUP Cllr Beth Adger later asked that officers “consider an indoor market”.

The minutes add: “Ald Nicholl later spoke in length concerning the importance of consideration of a better location for the market in Ballymena town centre, with the possibility of use of vacant properties or event on the streets.

“The director responded to confirm the reasons for the markets current location following consultation with traders and agreed to provide a further report to address these issues to an upcoming meeting.

“She advised that she would liaise with comms in terms of providing clarity on pricing.

“She also agreed to collate current usage figures in comparison to pre-covid usage for members' information.”

The market was set up in a new location at Ballymoney Road car park in early August last year with the hope of attracting even more people.

And while it was closer to the town centre and public transport connections, local opinion has dismissed the move as a failure.

At the time, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim William McCaughey said: “This move symbolises a reinvigoration of one of the town’s most valued assets.

“Not only will it ensure the future sustainability of the market but will continue to promote the town centre and its economic recovery plan by helping boost footfall and bringing a more connected feel to the high street and artisan traders.

“There has been such a demand for local, traceable produce over lockdown and we want to support our traders to capitalise on this. It’s only right that we help facilitate a more accessible market for locals and visitors alike, showing off our best local talent and produce right here in Mid and East Antrim.”

Prior to the market’s relocation from the Seven Towers Leisure Centre to Ballymoney Road car park four sites were explored throughout the town.

Speaking to the Guardian, Cllr. Arnstrong said he had personally noticed a reduction in stall numbers at the new site.

“I’ve also been approached by quite a few people who say that the move has just not worked out.

“That’s why I’m keen to put the matter forward for further exploration and discussion.

“Bluntly things can’t go on the way they are. We need to explore some other avenues including making information more widely available to attract more stallholders and also carbooters need to be given their rightful place.”

History

Ballymena town is built on land given to the Adair family by King Charles I in 1626, on the basis that the town holds two annual fairs and a free Saturday market in perpetuity. The Saturday market still runs.

On 10 May 1607, King James I had granted the native Irish chief, Ruairi Og MacQuillan the ‘Ballymena Estate’. The estate passed through several owners, eventually passing into the possession of William Adair, a Scottish laird from Kinhilt in southwestern Scotland who had purchased it from Sir Faithful Fortescue.

With the coming of the Adairs the, then village of Ballymena, prospered and grow and, as a result of the increase in trade, a Market House was erected in 1684 when the current town hall now stands.

It was likely to be a two storey multifunctional building, where local merchants sold on the ground floor and upper floor held a court house. The date is unknown but by the mid-1800s the market had relocated.

A variety market, especially on a Saturday, were held at the Fair Hill. It closed in the 1980s and the Fairhill Shopping Centre now stands on the site.

The Market House was renovated in 1851 by Sir Alexander Shafto Adair, and by 1858 the building was being used as the Town Hall and it has remained the centre of civic administrative centre.

The Saturday market was held on the site where the Adairs built their seat of residence, Ballymena Castle until moving to Ballymoney Road.