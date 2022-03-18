New road safety works welcomed

ROAD safety works on A42 Carnlough Road will be welcomed by local residents says Cllr. Beth Adger.

The works will take place between Aghacully Road and Hazelbank Road and will involve the creation of a high friction surface.

Cllr. Adger said a deputation from Aughafatten area residents had told her of their fears about speeding in the area.

"They were fearful that accidents were on the increase and were pleading for something to be done to eradicate the problem.

"I sought the support of DFI ( Roads) and I’m delighted to receive this week a positive response from them. Work will begin on March 14.

She added: "With a long history of proven success in improving road safety and saving lives, high friction surfacing benefits both road users and pedestrians, particularly in dangerous conditions such as adverse weather.

"High friction surfacing is a material and a process by which road surfaces become less prone to skidding and loss of friction. Instead of a smooth and slippery surface, high friction surfacing creates thousands of tiny contact points, known as a micro-texture.

"This means that a vehicle’s tyres have more contact with the road, allowing them to better grip the surface and come to a safer stop."