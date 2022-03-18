Protocol protest planned for Dungannon

A PROTEST against the Northern Ireland Protocol is to take place on Friday, March 25, at 7.30pm in Dungannon.

The event is being organised by Dungannon United Unionist Front (DUUF), which describes itself as an umbrella group set up to represent all shades of Unionism/Loyalism across the Dungannon district.

