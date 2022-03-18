Seven taken to hospital after road accident in Ballyronan

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a three vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballyronan Road area of Ballyronan just before 5.20pm on Wednesday, March 17.

"Sergeant Mulligan said: "Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services and seven people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"The road was closed for some time but has since re-opened.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1372 of 17/3/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"