Aid from Antrim beginning to be distributed to refugees

VANFULS of aid have been making their way to countries bordering Ukraine as the generosity of the people of the borough continues to shine through.

Gary Adair from the Joy Foundation, working alongside Liam Logan from Randalstown and Robert McMillan, who organised collections in the County Down area, saw off five vans full of essential supplies last Thursday.

The Christian organisation linked up with the Baptist Union of Poland and Gary said that he had been overwhelmed by the response, with three vans full packed full of goods from Randalstown and Antrim.

He also thanked those who assisted the sorting and packing of items, as well as the schools, churches, businesses and individuals who donated.

The vans departed for Dublin on Thursday, sailing to Cherbourg then driving through Europe to the Polish border by Saturday.

“The Joy Foundation has been overwhelmed with the donations of money and supplies.” said Gary.

“The items requested were toiletries, nappies, blankets, we were sent a list from Poland, and we were gifted warehouse space because so much was donated that we had nowhere to store it, that will be going to good causes as well once these vans are emptied.

“I also want to thank Liam Logan and Robert McMillan for helping co-ordinate all this.”

Christine Keenan from Hope ad a Future charity, which has bases in Antrim and Randalstown, also thanked the public for their assistance.

It is sending pallets to Ibrany, a Hungarian border town that is receiving refugees.

“We are now closed for donations at this time for the Ukraine appeal, the first of our donated goods has arrived in Poland and the pallet is in transit to Hungary.” said Christine.

“We are so grateful to everyone that responded to the appeal to help this awful situation unfolding in Ukraine.

“Watching the news and hearing the stories of these poor people, just like you and I, is heartbreaking and I am so thankful that the aid we have sent will help in some way to relieve their suffering.

“Our young granddaughters asked that we would put some teddies in the boxes as we packed them so the children could have them to cuddle - so teddies and other small toys have been packed.

“We pray with you for an end to this war and for people to be able to return to their country.

“As a charity we will open again for donations if it is required in the weeks to come.”

A Randalstown haulage firm, Hume Transport, is also teaming up with two other firms to deliver aid.

Brian Wilkinson from Crumlin was another local man who helped deliver supplies for humans and animals.

“One last huge thank you to everyone that donated and supported the trip.” he said.

“Thanks to Townland Boxing Club for organising a huge collection for us, it was amazing.

“Also a big thanks to all the Crumlin community who donated into Petz Zone and the local residents who gave up their time at sort and package the parcels.

“A massive thanks to the amazing team at Enviro Fire Water & Air Limited, without them this would never have happened, they spent all week organising, collecting and sorting everything needed to make the trip a success.

“This was an unbelievable experience and was honoured to be a part of it, we met some incredible people and made some great new friends.

“I’m lucky to be able to go home to our house and be with my family. There’s millions of people in Ukraine and around the world who can’t do this.”

Maddens Bar in Antrim is holding a fundraising Trivia Night on Thursday April 7 to raise much needed donations to go towards helping protect people caught up in this crisis, in Ukraine and its bordering countries.

The general knowledge quiz starts at 8pm sharp, is hosted by Robert Noades and costs £3 per head with no more than five per table.