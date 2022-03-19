Discovering a morning of Irish treasures for Causeway U3A

CAUSEWAY u3a’s monthly meeting enjoyed two informative and entertaining talks on Thursday, March 3 at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Bernie McCann from the Seamus Heaney Home Place in Bellaghy gave a short presentation about the attractions of the arts and literary centre devoted to the Nobel Laureate’s legacy.

The interactive exhibition includes books and artefacts donated by the Heaney family and the audio-guide offers the chance to hear the poet himself reading poems apposite to the various locations within the centre and its environs.

Further information about opening hours, prices and facilities is available on their website at www.seamusheaneyhome.com or by email at SeamusHeaneyHome@midulstercouncil.org

The main speaker was Patricia Cosgrave, a graduate of what was then the New University of Ulster, who has produced a journal illustrated with her paintings, mainly in pastels, of various Irish treasures located often, though not entirely, in the National Museum in Dublin.

She interwove her descriptions of some beautiful artefacts with stories about their discovery and provenance.

There was clearly more to learn about what happened after Paddy Flanagan and Jim Quinn discovered the magnificent 8th century AD Ardagh chalice whilst digging for potatoes in County Limerick in 1868.

The two lads disputed who had actually found the chalice and other treasures, but it was Mrs Quinn, who had rented the field, who sold the hoard to the Bishop of Limerick, George Butler, for either £5 or £50. Either way his reverence made a handsome profit when he sold it to the Royal Irish Academy for £500.

Paddy was less fortunate, ending in a pauper’s grave in Newcastle West, but Patricia’s attempts to discover how Jim came to emigrate to Australia, dying in Melbourne in 1934, have so far ended in frustration. The Ardagh chalice inspired the design of the Sam Maguire Cup, the Gaelic Football trophy, crafted in 1928.