Emergency council meeting to address escalating 'cost-of-living' crisis

THE escalating cost-of-living crisis will be addressed by the council at an emergency meeting later this month.

A special council meeting has been convened to take place on March 21 to discuss the current crisis, which has seen sharp rises in the cost of food, fuel and electricity.

Recent developments that have resulted in rises in the cost-of-living for local people, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, is likely to be discussed at length at the meeting.

The meeting was proposed by Omagh Sinn Féin councillor, Barry McElduff, along with a motion for the meeting, seconded by party colleague, councillor Seamus Greene.

The motion reads: "Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) recognises with deep concern the cost of living crisis that is having a seriously detrimental impact on families across our society.

"This includes the rise in home energy, incorporating home heating oil, electricity and gas costs as well as food costs and the daily escalating cost of petrol and diesel which has placed a severe burden on already struggling households, businesses and other sectors, including domiciliary carers, across our council district.

"The collapse of the Executive caused by the resignation of DUP First Minister Paul Givan is preventing a budget, or the allocation of £300m available from Treasury from being agreed and is hampering Ministers from using their full spending power to give people relief who rely and depend upon it.

"This council calls for the immediate restoration of the Executive in order to allocate and agree spending to support workers and families.

"Furthermore this council calls upon the Westminster Government to take action, where local Ministers cannot, by scrapping VAT on domestic energy bills and cutting duty on home heating oil, petrol and diesel, for the duration of the energy crisis; introducing a windfall tax on energy generators and redirect money towards supporting families; reversing the planned increase in National Insurance Contributions; and halt the planned change in red diesel entitlement.

"We also call on this Council to carry out an assessment of the impact which rising costs will have on our citizens and on the staff, operations and service provision of the Council and to come up with an action plan which will help to mitigate aspects of this crisis within our competence and influence as a local government authority."

Call for action

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist councillor, Matthew Bell, has called for action following sharp rises in fuel, which at some local outlets is nearing £2 per litre, as well as price spikes in food and other essentials.

These realities, Bell says, well put an added "financial squeeze" on hard-working families already living on the poverty line.

"Over the past number of months I have been consistent on raising the ongoing cost of living crisis which is serving as an increasing problem for people, not only in Omagh but across Northern Ireland," the councillor said. "This week a milestone was reached as reports of the price of fuel possibly reaching £2 a litre within weeks have been circulated.

"This will only continue to put a financial squeeze on families as the price of everyday living necessities such as food have also continued to rise.

"Now more than ever do we need decisive action from Stormont to tackle this problem.

"I have recently called through our council to establish a ‘fuel poverty task force’ and with the price of fuel continuing to rise it is increasingly becoming vital that such a task force is established to support ever struggling families."