Local charity offering mental health support in Omagh

AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland, is welcoming new members to its Omagh Support Group.

The group has relocated to The Hub on Market Street and meets weekly on Tuesday evenings.

The free-to-attend group is facilitated by AWARE’s trained volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of depression.

Anyone living with depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder and their friends or family are welcome to come along.

The groups provide a safe space to meet others going through similar experiences and discuss coping strategies in a confidential forum.

Jarlath McCreanor, volunteer support group facilitator said: "I joined an AWARE support group in 2010 and attended for four years before I became a facilitator.

“I found that the people there understood my journey with mental illness as they were or had been in the same place as me.

"I soon found myself opening up, feeling less lonely, and it put structure to my week.

“From there, I went on to become a group facilitator.

“I volunteer at three groups a week, and the reason why I dedicate so much of my time to them is that I believe in them.

“I know from a first-hand perspective that they work!"

Caroline McLoughlin, Support Services officer at AWARE wants to encourage anyone in the local area who feels like they could use some support to join the group.

“Our support groups give you the opportunity to learn and get support from people who have been through or are going through similar experiences,” she said.

“ The group lets members share information, discuss options and support each other to move forward.

"A trained support group facilitator will welcome you in with a cup of tea or coffee.”

If you're interested in coming along to the Omagh support group, contact AWARE's support services team at info@aware-ni.org.