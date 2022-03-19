Local woman's aid donations set for Lutsk orphanage

WHAT began as a Shoebox Appeal has grown into a full scale aid operation, as a local mother has thrown open the doors of her agricultural shed to allow for donations to be stored, packed and shipped to aid stations along the Ukrainian borders.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the harrowing images played across the media and television, Victoria Scott decided she wanted to do something to help.

Victoria runs a child minding business and the initiative came about after her children asked how they could contribute.

Victoria told the Ballymena Guardian: “My children really inspired me and I thought of using a Shoebox Appeal.

“I used to do this years ago for the troops and I thought it would be a good way for the children to leave small gifts and personalised pictures and messages for those in receipt of the boxes.

“However, the scale of donations quickly grew, and it went from filling shoeboxes to filling lorry containers.

“The generosity of people has been really overwhelming and I have a large agricultural shed which is filling up fast!”

Victoria is working alongside the Ballymena North Centre drop off point, which will accept smaller sized donations. Larger donations can be dropped off at 54b Ballee Road West.

A number of local businesses have helped with donations and transport and Victoria would like to thank all those who have donated or given up their time to help in any way.

She said: “A big thank you to Tarsin and K Mackin Transport, as well as Quarry Store, and to all the local businesses and organisations who have donated.

"These are Ballyprint, Wyse Byse, McCool's Phoenix, Ballymena North Management and Staff, Ballee Pharmacy, Jollyes, Mace Ballykeel, Stevenson Packaging, Doherty and Gray, Carnaghts PS and Wellington Barber.

"I would also like to acknowledge all the help from the Carson Project and everyone that has helped box and pack.

"Most of all, a big thank you to the community of Ballymena and surrounding areas. Without all the generosity, this wouldn't be possible.

"We are keeping this appeal open for as long as we can as these countries are going to need ongoing help.

“We realise everyone is facing tough times at the minute but food such as tinned rice, which is only around 20p, is greatly needed and appreciated”

Victoria’s aid effort, which will consist of mainly food supplies, will be going to an orphanage in Lutsk, run by Northern Ireland couple, Timothy and Rhoda Sloan, who intend to remain in Ukraine to help children and soldiers.

You can follow Victoria's progress on her facebook page and you can contact her on 07714461829.