'Pop up' shop launches at Strabane Pagoda

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, attended the launch of the Pop Up Shop in the Strabane Pagoda.

Local entrepreneur, Jenna Mitchell's new business venture, Scottie Paws, beat off the competition as one of six entrepreneurs who won over the judges to secure a place on the RE:IMAGINE ​Pop Up Shop scheme.

The winners will all enjoy a wide package of business support, as well as the opportunity to profile their products in a prime retail location over the coming months.

The scheme is organised by council, working in conjunction with The Fashion & Textile Design Centre (FTDC) in Derry and BID in Strabane.

The initiative is part of the new Start Up Accelerator Programme being rolled out by the council, Enterprise North West (NW) and Strabane Enterprise Agency, with £240,000 secured to assist individuals who have participated in the Go For It Programme, to develop business ideas and skills.

The programme is funded by the UK government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

You can find out more about the programme here:

www.derrystrabane.com/Start-Up-Accelerator?