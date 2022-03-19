S&W expands business 'A Whole Lot More'

NEWRY based S&W promised thety would deliver ‘A Whole Lot More’ and are delighted to announce their redevelopment project plan.

An investment of more than £15 Million in a landmark 20-Acre Site will be home to a new multi-purpose distribution hub, Head Office Space, vehicle management area, recycling area and much more.

The new state of the art storage centre will boast 180,000 sq ft hosting all ambient, chilled, fresh and frozen products all under one roof.

To give you the magnitude of the investment our current location in Carnbane which has been home since 2010 already operates at 100,000 sq ft. This redevelopment plan will almost double in capacity allowing our continued vision for growth, improve our efficiencies and investment in both the business and local area.

The conveniently based move to Chancellors Road, just off the main A1 Dual Carriageway out of Newry to Dublin will position us in the best location to service our retail and wholesale customers throughout the island of Ireland with greater ease.

Michael Skelton, MD of S&W Wholesale had this to say, “Over the past number of years we have experienced sustained growth and this investment into the new multi-purpose site is aimed at facilitating this growth further and to provide our employees with a better working environment but as well as providing a more efficient way of working across the entire business.”

Eco friendly

The site will become more eco-friendly focused with the introduction of solar panels, electric car charging points and methods of reducing waste -reducing S&W’s carbon footprint for the future.

Michael continued with, “We are committed to driving our footprint in the local community with plans to build on our 250+ workforce and work alongside local business and organizations in making a real positive change in the local area and beyond.”

Aspects of the new facility are well under way with a local architect firm spearheading the cutting-edge design.

“We are really excited about the build and to get Phase 1 underway. With all that has happened over the past few years with the pandemic this is a positive story for all involved with S&W, the local area, employees and their communities as well as our retailers and trade partners as we continue to be one of Irelands leading grocery wholesalers.” We will continue to deliver A Whole Lot More.” Michael Skelton, MD.