Crumlin schoolgirl walking a mile a day to help raise funds for refugees

A CRUMLIN schoolgirl is walking one mile a day during Lent to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross' Ukraine appeal.

Seven-year-old Niamh Stafford, a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School, decided to take on the challenge after her proud mum, Karen, told her she was doing the fundraiser to help those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

The school has already thrown itself into fundraising and collecting items for refugees, but Niamh decided to carry on the good work in her spare time.

At her school, Niamh had been involved in fundraising for the cause, but is now playing her part in her own spare time too.

The young Liverpool fan is inspired by the club anthem and motto ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which has inspired her to get involved and makes sure she hits the mile target every day even if she’s been busy.

Karen said: “We just had a wee conversation about what we were going off for Lent,

“I always say I'm going to go off things then don't, but I thought I may as well try to do something to raise money for Ukraine.

“We did the collections from school and from my nephew’s nursery, but I thought this isn’t going away, there will be a long-term need.

“I thought I'd maybe do a mile a day over the 40 days of Lent and try to raise something.

“Niamh said she wasn't going to use her Nintendo, but said it's because she doesn't really use it in the first place.

“I told her about what I was going to do, and she said she wanted to join in, so that's how it started.

“I very much let her know what's happening in the world, and am always open and honest.

“I know different parents do different things, but I've always been like that.

“She and her friend were out in the street with their chalk drawing Ukrainian flags and writing ‘we stand with Ukraine’ for people to see.

“They did the same during Covid with supporting the NHS, so always very much want to get involved to help.”

Karen said that from the family home to the school door is 0.93 of a mile.

“Last week we were walking to her football training at Crumlin United Academy and she said ‘mummy put that tracker on so we can get to the mile’.

“It can’t be 0.93 for her, she has to get to the full mile!

“She’s loving the challenge of it. She was at a football match and she'd been out on her bike, but she was still telling me that we had to do our mile when she got home.

“She’s so wee but so focused, it's great to see her wanting to help.”

Karen’s fundraiser for Irish Red Cross, ‘Fundraiser for Irish Red Cross by Karen Stafford’ can be found on Facebook.

She explained: “As Lent begins today, I wanted to do something different this year so I have decided to walk at least 40 Miles during Lent to raise money for the Irish Red Cross towards their humanitarian work in Ukraine.

“My youngest daughter, Niamh has decided to take up the challenge with me.

“Like most of us I have been saddened by the events taking place in Ukraine and want to help in whatever small way I can.

“Any donation no matter how much would be greatly appreciated. I understand that it is a tough time financially for many at the minute so even a wee share would mean the world.

“Facebook pays all the processing fees for you, so 100% of your donation goes directly to the charity.”