Mayor commends efforts

THE Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has commended everyone who has supported the people of Ukraine “in their hour of need”.

Speaking at last week's monthly meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Councillor William McCaughey said: “I must say how horrified I am by the recent scenes from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is heartbreaking to see the fear and panic on the faces of children and all those caught up in this hideous attack.

“While many Ukrainians are steadfastly committed to putting their own lives on the line to defend their country there are those who have no option other than to stay and seek sanctuary in neighbouring countries.

“I commend all those throughout the international community who continue to support the Ukrainian people in their hour of need and that appreciation extends to volunteers throughout our borough

“I was really pleased to learn that council has been in a position to supply 138 surplus keep warm packs for use by infants through to adults to the Ballymena Inter Ethnic Forum to help support evacuees from Ukraine.

“As Mayor I have called on the people of Mid and East Antrim to do whatever they can to assist the Ukrainian people by donating essential items to dedicated drop off points within our borough.

“These items included toiletries, tinned foods, baby essentials and blankets.

“A number of companies have now contacted us who have been inundated with those donations. We are seeking any business in the community which will be able to operate a drop off and storage facility to make contact with this council via our website and we will pass the details of that on to the organisations.

“Given the increased transportation costs of making deliveries to Ukraine Habitat are also asking people who still wish to donate to consider a financial contribution to avoid the current logistical difficulties of transportation.

“I know that we have a small Ukrainian population in our borough and further afield who are worried about family and friends and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”