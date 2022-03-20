Stephen becomes a true globetrotter

ELEVEN years after taking up running at the age of 48, Armagh man Stephen Toal, has become one of the few people in the world to have completed a marathon in all seven continents.

He clocked up the last run of that remarkable septet in February when he completed the Antarctic marathon. By so doing he added yet another achievement to an already remarkable list which includes having completed the world's top 10 marathons. He reached that milestone – multiply ad infinitum - in Honolulu in 2017.

To date he has completed 53 such events and they have included some of the most iconic ultra-marathons in the world. He has run in 31 countries, including Australia, Argentina, America, South Africa, Japan, Qatar, Palestine, Iceland, Turkey and a host of European cities.

But for a variety of reasons, his most recent conquest was a particularly special one for the now-59 year old Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Countryside Officer.

Antarctica is a remarkable place by virtue of its... well, everything about it. Its climate, its wildlife, its totally unspoiled environment and its geographical isolation from 'civilisation' combine to make it very, very special.

“It's incredible, absolutely incredible” Stephen said. “At moments when I was there I almost had to pinch myself to remind me that I was really seeing all those amazing ice formations and all that wildlife – penguins, seals, humpback whales. Beautiful creatures. Fascinating landscape. Stunning.

“I took lots of photographs while I was there. And I'm really glad I did because when I came home, I found myself going downstairs one morning at four o'clock to look at some of them just to be sure I'd really experienced all of that and wasn't imaging it,” he admitted.

Asked how his running career had begun, Stephen said, “I was a late starter – 48 years old. Prior to that I had no interest whatsoever in running. I'd played a bit of 5-a-side football with work colleagues and I'd done a bit of walking, but that was it.

“Running? No. In fact, when some of my work colleagues in the council's Sports Development went out for a run at lunchtime, I used to wonder why on earth they were doing that!”

He attributes his change of attitude to “an awareness of Type 2 diabetes” and a realisation that lifestyle habits were a major contributor to that condition. By his own admission he had “a sweet sweet tooth, so the pounds had crept on over the years”.

Although his decision to start running was not motivated primarily by a desire to lose weight, “once you start running those extra pounds start to fall off”. His change of attitude and lifestyle, saw him shed four stone (25.5kg).

When he began running, it was not as a member of any organised group or adherence to any training schedule or programme. Instead Stephen went solo.

“Almost out of embarrassment I took myself away off to avoid anybody who knew me seeing me!” he laughs. “I ran to a lamppost and then walked to the next one. That's how I started. Then two lampposts. Then three.

“And then I ran a mile. Then two. That's how it goes; you just build it up and, as you do that, you start to get fitter and stronger.”

It's a long way – in every sense - from those tentative, embarrassed first steps to completion of marathon number 53 in the icy wastes of Antarctica.

Asked to explain that experience he said, “While completing the seven continents was a huge thing for me, seeing the wonderful sights there was like being part of a huge set on David Attenborough's 'Frozen Planet'.”

And the practical difficulties of participation? “Well, There's a three-year waiting list to compete in this race and with the outbreak of Covid, that added a further one-year delay. So, four years before being allowed to compete,” he said.

“There was 180 people from 17 different countries in our party – 144 of them doing either the full marathon or the half-marathon. While some were there, like myself, to complete 'the continents', for others, this will have been their one and only marathon.

“Just getting there was a big challenge in itself – even moreso than usual because of the pandemic. We flew to Buenos Aires at the height of their summer, so it was +30 degrees – not ideal preparation for Antarctica! We'd four days there.

“Because of Covid, we had to pass three PCR tests on each section of our journey. From Buenos Aires we flew to Ushuaia at the southern tip of Argentina, close to the border with Chile. It's the most southerly city in the world. We picked up a cruise liner on which we were going to be for the next 10 days.

“So, through the Beagle Channel, round Cape Horn and out into Drake Passage. With three seas merging, it's the roughest crossing in the world because there's no land mass to give you any protection whatsoever.

“Believe me, the first 24 hours were not pretty; I was literally on my hands and knees.”

The race was run on King George Island. While Antarctica does not have any permanent residents, there are scientific research teams whose members live in portable buildings for the duration of their stays. The UK, Argentina, Uruguay, Russia and the Chinese each have one such base.

“Originally we were meant to be running between the Uruguayan, Russian and Chinese bases,” Stephen explained. “But since the onset of omicron, the Chinese have gone to ground and blocked the route to their centre, so instead we ended up having to run back and forth between the Uruguayan and Russian stations. And that was a brutal, hilly run – certainly not for the faint-hearted.

“But there were some very surreal things, too – penguins at the start, for example! Wildlife has right of way, so if anything crosses your path, you give way to it.

“Everything there is geared to protecting Antarctica's unique biodiversity, so before setting foot on it we had to clean down all of our clothes – sanitise them, hoover them, wire-brush them. We weren't allowed to bring on anything with nuts, seeds or egg products. So, a difficult and very different type of challenge for a number of reasons.

“And cold? Because it was 'summer', the temperature was -17 – before you add the wind chill factor. The biggest difficulty was running through glacial streams. Because, technically, it was their summer, you could expect temperatures of minus 30. In winter it's minus 50 to 60.

“There were three streams on our route, so out and back - that's six crossings. But there were six loops for the full marathon, so that was 36 crossings in total. So, up and down a tough, hilly, sometimes unstable route, with those icy steams; a grueling trail run is the only way I can describe it.”

And the clothing for this? Forget shorts and a vest! Five layers of clothes, trail shoes and waterproof running gaiters to keep out debris, ice, snow or water.

It takes a very special type of man to rise to a challenge like that. And blessed with the support of his wife Roisin, who is a teacher, and their daughter Zoe – also a teacher, but in her case in Qatar - Stephen Toal truly is one such.