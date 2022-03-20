Tribute to Salvation Army volunteers

THE Salvation Army in Limavady have celebrated their five year anniversary as a recognised church with a service that also recognised two veteran volunteers for the charity.

On Monday March 7, a Presentation of Thanks evening took place at The Salvation Army facility on Main Street in Limavady, to honour Eileen Coyle and John Butcher, who have been long-serving associates of the charity.

Captain Sue Whitla, who has been head of the charity for two years, believed it was important for the local community to hear of the hard work and dedication of her colleagues.

Sue explained:“Eileen was a volunteer in our shop for 22 years and John has completed 11 years.

