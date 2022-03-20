Tributes paid as Jennifer Stewart MBE - widow of the late 'Dr John' - passes away

THE other half of one of Randalstown’s most famous partnerships has passed away, with the death of Jennifer Stewart MBE.

Mrs Stewart passed away peacefully at Brooklands Care Home on March 7.

She was wife of the late Dr John Stewart, mother of David, Carol and Brian, grandmother to Kirsten and Clare and sister of Deirdre.

Jennifer’s late husband ‘Dr John’ passed away in April 2018.

John married Jennifer (nee Dinsmore) of Kells in 1957 and they lived on the Portglenone Road before moving to Coolysthe Road in 1986 and before returning to the town in 2013.

A highly respected GP, Dr John and his brother Charlie ran the family practice in Randalstown for many years.

He chaired the Northern Ireland Forensic Medicine Association during his career and was awarded the OBE in 1989 in recognition of these services.

Despite retiring in 1994, he remained as busy as ever, continuing his long-standing involvement in and support of many organisations in the town.

During his working life, he donned many other hats outside of the practice, including his involvement with Randalstown Chamber of Trade and Randalstown Historical Society.

He was also active in his church, serving as an Elder in Randalstown OC and held the office of High Sheriff.

Away from the surgery Dr John devoted tremendous time and energy to rugby.

He was a well respected referee up to inter-provincial level and indeed, at international level as a touch judge for the Ireland v Wales international fixture at Lansdowne Road in 1958.

Another cause dear to Dr John’s heart was the Royal British Legion where again he gave unstinting service and assistance.

Jennifer had served in the Ulster Defence Regiment and John joined the Randalstown Branch as a non-service member and acted as their Welfare Officer for a time.

Even in later years, he was at the ready - stick in hand - to direct schoolchildren who laid crosses during Remembrance celebrations.

Jennifer herself was Poppy Appeal Organiser for over forty years.

On his retirement from practice Dr John remained active, joining the Probus Club where he served a President in 1999.

He was invited to become a member of the IRFC Charitable trust in recognition of his fund raising activities and remained devoted to his much loved wife Jennifer as her health began to fail in more recent times.

Jennifer was a resident of a specialist dementia unit at Brooklands Care Home and her family were full of praise with how well she was taken care of during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her daughter Carol told the Antrim Guardian back in 2020: “I want to take this opportunity to give a shout out through the Guardian to the staff in my mother's care home,” she said.

“The home went into lockdown in mid March - before the UK-wide lockdown - with no non-essential visitors to ensure the safety of their residents.

“However the staff have since gone above and beyond to keep families in touch with their loved ones, while also taking all necessary steps to keep the home virus-free.

“This has included sending us photos, Easter cards made by our relatives and arranging weekly video calls.

“These kind gestures have been such a comfort to both the residents and relatives unable to visit them during these unsettled times and are much appreciated.

“The staff have being doing this throughout the home, I understand.

“I would like to thank them and their teams for all they are doing.”

Willie Simpson, BEM, Chairman of the Randalstown Branch, Royal British Legion, passed on the organisation’s sympathies, saying: “(We) deeply regret the passing of their esteemed comrade Jennifer, Poppy Appeal Organiser for over forty years and extend their sincere condolences to David, Carole, Brian and the entire family circle.”

Robin Murray said: “It is with great sadness that we have to report the passing of Jennifer Stewart a former Greenfinch in 15 platoon C Company 9 UDR

“Jennifer along with Dr John held the position of Poppy Appeal Organiser for many years

“Our thoughts and prayers are With Brian, David, Carole and the family circle.”

“Lest we Forget.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for Jennifer’s life was held in OC Presbyterian Church, Randalstown today (Tuesday March 15) at 3pm.