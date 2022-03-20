Well-known Omagh bus driver makes final stop on 46-year career

AN Omagh bus driver has made his final stop on a career spanning 46 years.

Last week, Dermot Coll made his last trip as a Translink driver after over four decades, a job which he affectionately regards as “one of the best there is".

But Dermot wasn't always at the helm of the local buses serving the people of West Tyrone and beyond. As a brother of late Omagh musical legend Brian Coll, Dermot too experienced the rolling wheels of the showband era in his early twenties.

However, having met his wife, Margaret, while touring with the band at age 22, Dermot yearned for a more settled life and subsequently returned to Omagh. Soon embarking on a career as a bus driver, he traded the stages in London, Manchester for the well-known stops of Omagh and beyond.

And it's safe to say he didn't regret his choice. Singing the praises of Translink as an organisation, he says he has most enjoyed the camaraderie with his co-workers over the years, and the countless friendly passengers that he has safely transported.

Over the years, Dermot has performed a number of roles in the organisation including bus driver, driving tours and shop steward, and for the past nine years he has been a term-time bus driver taking children to school in Omagh from Irvinestown and Dromore.

Dermot reflected: "My last day definitely felt peculiar, putting on the uniform for the last time after so many years. But it was my decision to go as I have decided enjoy retirement which will consist of motorcycling, mountain walking, and looking after the grandkids.

"Of course, I will miss the every day bustle of the buses, as well as the coworkers. Everyone I have known who has retired from here says the same thing, the main thing they miss is the craic.

"I have performed many roles within the company throughout the years, but I would have to say a highlight was doing various tours years ago, often involving schools. We would have went to Scotland, England, Wales and down South, with visits to football grounds and other locations. I fondly recall taking Gibson Primary School away in 1999. The time certainly flies."

Dermot admits that he stumbled upon the career he knows and loves largely by chance.

At 22, he had already clocked up four years with brother Brian at shows near and far, but he would soon take up a life on the road of a different variety when he met his wife, Margaret and moved back to Omagh.

"I met my wife when I was with the band, and instead of being in Manchester and London at the weekends, I wanted off and wanted to be more local," Dermot said.

"A friend of mine who I went to school with, who has actually has completed 48 years with Ulsterbus, said there was an opportunity for a bus driver open.

"I went in and said I would give it a shot. I was told to come down to the depot at a certain time. I landed down and the instructor told me to hop in the bus and drive it down the Gortin Road, reverse at Coronation Cottages, and drive back. I completed that successfully and I was sent down to the driving school, and given my start. That's how things were done back in those days, and I am sure the interview process today would be vastly different!"

Changes

As with any profession, Dermot has witnessed profound changes over the years. But one thing has remained the same, and that is his enjoyment and appreciation for the job.

"When I started here, the depot as we know it wasn't here," he said. "Instead, it was a tin shed that looked like an air raid shelter!

"The buses were also very basic, and I remember driving double decker buses with no power steering. I would have had my foot on the dash pulling the steering wheel around - it definitely put muscles on you! This was a far cry from the feather light power steering of buses nowadays.

"Of course, both back then and today the job is a responsible one. You are responsible for 80 passengers, and this isn't taken lightly."

And while Dermot said he is sad to leave the day-to-day hustle and bustle of the buses behind, he feels the time is right for retirement, which he intends to enjoy with his wife and daughters, Sinead, Lorraine and Caroline, and his three grandchildren.

However, for the next generation of bus drivers, Dermot said he would recommend the job to anyone.

"I really would recommend it to anyone, and I would say that it's probably one of the best jobs there is locally in relation to working conditions, salary, training, and the pension scheme. I can't say a bad thing about it after all the years, and it's no surprise that when people join, they tend to stay as long as I have!"

Paying tribute to Dermot for his years of service, Sean Falls, manager of Translink Omagh and Magherafelt District, said: "Mr Coll was a great employee and a fantastic time keeper who was well respected by customers and colleagues. He is a valued employee who will be greatly missed."