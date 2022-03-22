Investigation into attempted hijacking

Police are appealing for information following an attempted hijacking in the Drumintee Road area of Newry (Sunday 20 March).

At approximately 8.35pm a man, armed with a crowbar approached the female driver of a grey coloured Mercedes car outside a licensed premises in the area.

He ordered her to get out of the vehicle before smashing the driver’s window of the car.

The driver managed to drive off unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dash-cam footage or who may have seen a white coloured Seat Leon in the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2401 of 20/03/22.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.