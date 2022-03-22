New builds for four County Armagh Schools

FOUR County Armagh Schools are in line for new builds - including St Catherine’s College.

The schools were among 28 listed as part of a £794 million capital investment in schools across the province.

Portadown College, Killicomaine Junior High and St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook were also listed for major investment.

However, the news of the investment came with a caveat from Education Minister Michelle McIlveen who said the schools would not be completed “until the end of this decade at the earliest”.

She added “making this announcement today will ensure a steady pipeline of projects in design which will in turn ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate into the future”.

Mrs McIlveen stated: “In deciding the number of schools to Advance in Planning under the Major Capital Programme I considered the capital budget required to build these schools, the Department’s current capital works programmes and the capacity of the resources required to develop and deliver the projects.

“In this regard, I fully understand that there are many competing pressures for the Capital Budget available to me and indeed on the capacity to deliver, however I believe it is important to keep a focus on the future and through my announcement today I hope to bring some much needed good news not just to schools and their wider school communities, but also the contractors and professionals in the construction industry and indeed the wider economy, which I expect will benefit from this announcement.”

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed the news that St. Catherine's College in Armagh has been listed for major new investment.

Cathal said: "I'm delighted to hear that St. Catherine's has been listed to benefit from major investment from the Department of education.

"The major capital works programme announced today will see a number of schools across the north, including St. Catherine's benefit from a total fund of £794 million.

"This will be a game changer for the school and allow them to continue providing a first class education to children across Newry and Armagh."

Sinn Féin wants to see proper investment in all our schools across Newry and Armagh, and will continue to lobby the Education Minister to ensure this funding for St Catherine's and other schools in the area will be prioritised going forward.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart welcomed the investment in the Portadown schools: “ I along with DUP colleagues have lobbied so hard to get investment into both schools.

“Project design, planning and development is expected to take several years but this announcement ensures their place in the steady pipeline of major projects.

“This is a good day for these schools. However, I give a commitment that I will do all in my power to rebalance the years of little to no investment in the Controlled Sector schools under a Sinn Fein Minister.”

Portadown College Principal Miss Gillian Gibb, said: “The Education Minister’s announcement that Portadown College has been included in the major capital funding programme is very welcome indeed for both the College and its wider community as we approach our centenary in 2024.

“ I am delighted for our College stakeholders, most particularly the students and future generations of young people who will continue to benefit from an outstanding educational experience in bespoke, state-of-the art facilities.”

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Mr Peter Aiken, added: “It is exceedingly good news that Portadown College has been considered as being worthy of a new suite of buildings.

“ On behalf of the Board of Governors I have been consistent in highlighting the deficiencies in the current estate and the difficulties experienced by both students and staff in the delivery of education as part of the Dickson Plan.

“Over the past number of years, the College community has been working with the Education Authority and Department Education officials and this has been helpful. Thanks also to the Education Minister, Ms Michele McIlveen, and our local politicians who have acknowledged the need for action.

“The journey now begins again; a journey which will be hard and long, but nevertheless eventually rewarding.”