Barry's looks set to reopen for Easter

BARRY'S Amusements in Portrush looks set to reopen in time for Easter.

Reports emerging on Tuesday claim that the Galway based Curry family have taken a long term lease on the property.

Barry's closed last year after it was sold by the Trufelli family and there had been speculation about the site's future.

However, in a statement, Owen Curry admitted his family was 'delighted' to have secured such a prominent trading location which is 'very important to Portrush and the wider north coast area.'

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades," he is reported as saying.

"We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started."

The Curry family currently operates Curry’s Fun Park at Salthill in county Galway.

