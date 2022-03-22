Vehicle stolen in Dungannon

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of vehicle theft from the Ardglena Grove area of Dungannon.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Sometime between 3.40pm on Sunday 20th March and shortly before 10:20pm on Monday 21st March, it was reported that a white Hyundai Tucson parked in the driveway at a property in the area was stolen.

“The vehicle was locked and the owner still had both sets of keys.

“Our enquiries are continuing as the vehicle remains outstanding at this time. We am appealing to anyone who may have seen anyone or any suspicious vehicles in the area, who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage or who knows the whereabouts of the car to call us on 101, quoting reference number 490 21/03/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime

“We are urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

“With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

“Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security. Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates.

“Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle. Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls. Motorists are also advised to use a blocking pouch also called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob.”