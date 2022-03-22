Wednesday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons are going to be around for the foreseeable...

Here's Clare Nasir from the Met Office with the forecast.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130