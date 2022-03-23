Antrim Grammar students put best foot forward to promote well-being

Fuel duty to fall by 5p as Finance Minister calls Chancellor's Spring Statement 'underwhelming'
ANTRIM Grammar School has taken huge strides to promote better understanding of mental health issues.
This week students took a break from the classroom to experience ‘walking a mile in their shoes’.
”We are a Take 5 School and as part of the '5 Steps to Well-being' we wanted to provide an opportunity for pupils to participate in ‘walking a mile in their shoes’,” explained an AGS spokesperson.
“The day enabled the pupils, to ‘Be Active, Keep Learning, Give, Connect and to Take Notice.’
“By ‘walking a mile in their shoes’ we hope our pupils will be more aware of others and their well-being.”
The charity Made for More also provided workshops for the pupils to explore the term ‘mental health’ and provide some resources for the pupils to use in the future.