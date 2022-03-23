Antrim Grammar students put best foot forward to promote well-being

ANTRIM Grammar School has taken huge strides to promote better understanding of mental health issues.

This week students took a break from the classroom to experience ‘walking a mile in their shoes’.

”We are a Take 5 School and as part of the '5 Steps to Well-being' we wanted to provide an opportunity for pupils to participate in ‘walking a mile in their shoes’,” explained an AGS spokesperson.

“The day enabled the pupils, to ‘Be Active, Keep Learning, Give, Connect and to Take Notice.’

“By ‘walking a mile in their shoes’ we hope our pupils will be more aware of others and their well-being.”

The charity Made for More also provided workshops for the pupils to explore the term ‘mental health’ and provide some resources for the pupils to use in the future.

