Limavady father and son drive humanitarian aid to Ukraine

A BIG-HEARTED father and son have just returned home to Limavady after driving and delivering over 25 tonnes of aid to a distribution centre near the Ukraine border.

Richard Hogg and 20-year-old son Owen set off on a lengthy road trip that took nearly a week to complete, after loading essential supplies of clothes, nappies and toys onto a lorry in a bid to help the people of Ukraine who are in desperate need.

Limavady man Richard spoke to the Northern Constitution about their journey which took them across numerous locations including Newcastle Upon Tyne, Amsterdam , Germany and Poland in order to reach the Ukrainian Border.

*continued in this week's Northern Constitution*